Galgotias University Alumnus Ascends to Lieutenant in Indian Army

Galgotias University is celebrating a significant achievement with alumni Priyanshu Dixit recently commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army's 3 Sikh Regiment. The commissioning ceremony took place on March 7, 2026, during the passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

Praising Lifetenant Dixit's commitment and leadership, Galgotias University highlighted his distinguished role as an Ex Army Wing Cadet of the NCC Batch 2020 and his consistent efforts in physical fitness and military aspirations inspired by former Indian Army Chief, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His commitment was evident during his tenure at the School of Basic and Applied Sciences.

The university, renowned for its educational excellence as reflected in Quacquarelli Symonds and Times Higher Education rankings, proudly supports its graduates in achieving their dreams. Galgotias University emphasizes its global impact, academic quality, and unwavering dedication to producing outstanding graduates prepared for future challenges in diverse fields.

