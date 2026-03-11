Left Menu

Galgotias University Alumnus Ascends to Lieutenant in Indian Army

Priyanshu Dixit, a former student of Galgotias University and ex-NCC cadet, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army's 3 Sikh Regiment. His dedication and leadership at the university and inspiration from Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led to his military career. Galgotias University celebrates his achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST
Galgotias University Alumnus Ascends to Lieutenant in Indian Army

Galgotias University is celebrating a significant achievement with alumni Priyanshu Dixit recently commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army's 3 Sikh Regiment. The commissioning ceremony took place on March 7, 2026, during the passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

Praising Lifetenant Dixit's commitment and leadership, Galgotias University highlighted his distinguished role as an Ex Army Wing Cadet of the NCC Batch 2020 and his consistent efforts in physical fitness and military aspirations inspired by former Indian Army Chief, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His commitment was evident during his tenure at the School of Basic and Applied Sciences.

The university, renowned for its educational excellence as reflected in Quacquarelli Symonds and Times Higher Education rankings, proudly supports its graduates in achieving their dreams. Galgotias University emphasizes its global impact, academic quality, and unwavering dedication to producing outstanding graduates prepared for future challenges in diverse fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026