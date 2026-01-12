Cold Spell Grips Jammu & Kashmir as Tourists Flock to Nathatop

Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a severe cold wave, with dense fog cutting visibility below 50 meters in several locations, including the Jammu division. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu city is forecasted to have a maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius today.

Other areas in the Union Territory are also seeing significant temperature drops. According to the IMD, Gulmarg may record a high of 5 degrees Celsius and a low of minus 3 degrees, and Batote could see temperatures reach a maximum of 15 degrees and a low of 2 degrees. Kathua is facing comparatively milder conditions, with temperatures between 19 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius. Under these chilly conditions, Nathatop, a renowned hill resort in Jammu province, saw an influx of tourists during weekends, seeking to enjoy the scenic landscapes from 8,900 feet above sea level.

Despite the absence of snow, which many tourists hoped to find, visitors from various places, including those from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, relished the scenic views and snow-capped peaks visible from Nathatop. Tourists were seen dancing to Bollywood and Punjabi tunes around bonfires and trekking the slopes. Local vendors and businesses, heavily dependent on tourism, are yearning for snowfall to boost their livelihood after a period of low activity, hoping it will also help recharge water resources and improve hydropower supply.

A local shopkeeper at Nathatop, Balkrishen, expressed concerns over businesses struggling due to the continued dry spell. "Business thrives only on weekends. There is no snow, everything is dry. Snowfall would greatly enhance business conditions," he said. Visitors expressed similar sentiments; Ajay Gupta from Delhi felt disappointed by the lack of snow, yet appreciated the cool air and overall atmosphere. Tourists like Anita Kumari from Jammu and Dilip from Gujarat, despite missing the anticipated snowfall, found enjoyment in the surroundings. Surya Kumar from Haryana remarked on the striking views and cold breeze making his first visit memorable. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)