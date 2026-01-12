Left Menu

Cold Spell Grips Jammu & Kashmir as Tourists Flock to Nathatop

Jammu and Kashmir continue to endure severe cold conditions, with dense fog decreasing visibility. Nathatop is attracting tourists despite the absence of snow, with visitors enjoying the scenic view and dancing to music. Local businesses reliant on tourism hope for snowfall to revive economic activity and combat the dry spell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:13 IST
Cold Spell Grips Jammu & Kashmir as Tourists Flock to Nathatop
Tourists dancing to Bollywood and Punjabi songs at Nathatop (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a severe cold wave, with dense fog cutting visibility below 50 meters in several locations, including the Jammu division. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jammu city is forecasted to have a maximum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius today.

Other areas in the Union Territory are also seeing significant temperature drops. According to the IMD, Gulmarg may record a high of 5 degrees Celsius and a low of minus 3 degrees, and Batote could see temperatures reach a maximum of 15 degrees and a low of 2 degrees. Kathua is facing comparatively milder conditions, with temperatures between 19 degrees and 7 degrees Celsius. Under these chilly conditions, Nathatop, a renowned hill resort in Jammu province, saw an influx of tourists during weekends, seeking to enjoy the scenic landscapes from 8,900 feet above sea level.

Despite the absence of snow, which many tourists hoped to find, visitors from various places, including those from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, relished the scenic views and snow-capped peaks visible from Nathatop. Tourists were seen dancing to Bollywood and Punjabi tunes around bonfires and trekking the slopes. Local vendors and businesses, heavily dependent on tourism, are yearning for snowfall to boost their livelihood after a period of low activity, hoping it will also help recharge water resources and improve hydropower supply.

A local shopkeeper at Nathatop, Balkrishen, expressed concerns over businesses struggling due to the continued dry spell. "Business thrives only on weekends. There is no snow, everything is dry. Snowfall would greatly enhance business conditions," he said. Visitors expressed similar sentiments; Ajay Gupta from Delhi felt disappointed by the lack of snow, yet appreciated the cool air and overall atmosphere. Tourists like Anita Kumari from Jammu and Dilip from Gujarat, despite missing the anticipated snowfall, found enjoyment in the surroundings. Surya Kumar from Haryana remarked on the striking views and cold breeze making his first visit memorable. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

Gang Rivalries Unveiled: A Capture Unravels Underworld Secrets

 India
2
Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

Hong Kong's Landmark Trial: Jimmy Lai and the Fight for Democracy

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

Controversy Erupts Over Pre-Poll Disbursement in Maharashtra

 India
4
Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

Revolutionizing Road Safety: IIT Indore's AI-Powered Traffic System

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026