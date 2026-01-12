Iran-U.S. Communications Amidst Unrest: A Complex Dialogue Unfolds

Iran announced on Monday its decision to keep communication lines open with the U.S. as President Donald Trump considered various responses to the deadly crackdown on protests challenging the clerical regime. Trump suggested meeting with Iranian officials while condemning violence against demonstrators.

According to U.S.-based rights group HRANA, 490 protesters and 48 security personnel have died, with over 10,600 arrested since December 28. Reuters could not independently verify these numbers. An internet blackout has hindered the flow of information from Iran since Thursday.

Despite the unrest, communications between Iran and the U.S. remain facilitated by intermediaries like Switzerland. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed his dialogue with the U.S. special envoy, stating Iran's readiness for both war and negotiations. Protests continue with no clear leadership, driven by dissatisfaction over economic woes.

