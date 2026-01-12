Left Menu

FAB and T. Rowe Price Forge Strategic Gulf Investment Partnership

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest lender in the UAE, has partnered with U.S. asset manager T. Rowe Price to enhance investment offerings in the Gulf region. The collaboration aims to strengthen FAB’s investment management by offering a wider range of products and services to various clients.

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the leading lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, announced on Monday a strategic partnership with U.S.-based asset manager T. Rowe Price. This collaboration aims to expand FAB's investment offerings across the Gulf region, enhancing services in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies.

The partnership is set to broaden the range of products available to FAB's retail, private banking, and institutional clients, while also bolstering the bank's investment management expertise. Although financial terms were not disclosed, the agreement marks a significant step in strengthening FAB's offerings.

The Gulf region continues to attract Western wealth managers due to its neutral political stance, ease of doing business, favorable time zones, and tax-free status. This strategic move by FAB and T. Rowe Price capitalizes on a growing trend of diverse investors seeking opportunities in the area.

