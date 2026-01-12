Congress' Collective Leadership and the Mission to Revive MGNREGA

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, reaffirmed the Congress Party's strategy of collective leadership in election endeavors, with the final leadership decision resting with the party's high command. He underscored the Congress' approach in the run-up to the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' rally.

Pointing to the party's burgeoning support illustrated by well-attended rallies, Baghel projected a resurgence of the Congress in Punjab, following their performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He noted Punjab's unique secular political landscape, free from caste or communal biases.

Addressing the absence of 'Maghi Mela' celebrations, Baghel reiterated the Congress' adherence to the Akal Takht's directive. Criticizing the AAP, he alleged misuse of government resources for political activities, seeking rigorous scrutiny. Despite winter chills, Congress events saw substantial turnout, asserting their commitment to MGNREGA's original vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)