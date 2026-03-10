SA Launches Consultation on Major Environmental Impact Assessment Reform

The South African government will begin a national stakeholder consultation process on proposed reforms to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) system from 11 March to 24 April 2026, aiming to modernise environmental governance and improve regulatory efficiency.

The consultation, led by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), will include public engagement sessions across all provinces to gather feedback from stakeholders, industry groups, and civil society.

Modernising Environmental Assessment

The proposed reforms are designed to improve the effectiveness of the current EIA system by introducing greater flexibility and stronger integration with other environmental management tools.

According to the department, Environmental Impact Assessments remain a central component of South Africa’s environmental management framework, giving effect to Section 24 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to an environment that is not harmful to health or well-being while promoting sustainable development.

However, officials say the current system often operates independently of complementary environmental instruments, limiting its ability to deliver integrated sustainability outcomes.

Shift to Risk-Based Screening

Under the proposed reforms, the government plans to introduce a risk-based screening approach for development projects.

Instead of relying solely on predefined “listed activities” to determine the type of assessment required, the new approach would evaluate:

The nature of the development

The scale of the project

The environmental sensitivity of the location

Based on this analysis, authorities would determine the appropriate level of environmental assessment.

Projects with significant environmental risks, especially those located in sensitive ecosystems, would still require full Environmental Impact Assessments, including specialist studies and public participation.

Meanwhile, projects expected to have low or minimal environmental impacts could follow a shorter assessment process or exit the system earlier.

Safeguards to Remain in Place

The Department stressed that key safeguards within the EIA framework will remain unchanged.

Existing provisions will continue to include:

Environmental authorisation requirements

Public participation processes

Appeal rights for affected stakeholders

Environmental authorities will apply clear criteria and evidence-based risk assessment tools to ensure that decision-making remains transparent and accountable.

Integrating Other Environmental Tools

The reforms also encourage greater use of other environmental management instruments, including:

Environmental norms and standards

Environmental Management Frameworks (EMFs)

These tools can sometimes be more appropriate for managing specific environmental risks and can contribute to a more strategic and integrated environmental governance system.

Balancing Development and Environmental Protection

According to the department, the proposed changes aim to create a smarter and more responsive regulatory system that focuses oversight on projects with the greatest environmental risk.

“By focusing regulatory scrutiny where it matters most, the environmental sector aims to build a smarter EIA system that supports both environmental protection and responsible development,” the department said.

Public Participation Encouraged

The discussion document and submission guidelines are available on the DFFE website. Members of the public and industry stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments during the consultation period.

The national consultation process will be conducted in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, provincial environmental affairs departments, and other sector stakeholders.