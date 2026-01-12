Rabi Season Boost: Wheat Sowing Surges by 2%

As of January 9, the area under wheat cultivation has seen a 2% increase to 334.17 lakh hectares, marking a positive start to the current rabi season, according to government data.

This surge, compared to 328.04 lakh hectares during the same period last year, is largely attributed to favorable monsoon rains and an increase in the minimum support price set by the government, encouraging farmers to expand their sowing areas.

The Union agriculture ministry reported progress in rabi crop acreage with significant growth in various sectors, including paddy, pulses, and oilseeds, contributing to an overall rabi crop coverage of 644.29 lakh hectares this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)