Haryana CM Counters Rs 5,000-Crore Paddy Scam Allegations in Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has vigorously refuted opposition claims of a Rs 5,000-crore scam concerning paddy procurement in the state. Speaking in the state Assembly, Saini challenged the opposition to present any evidence and accused them of spreading baseless allegations with no substantive proof.

Saini outlined measures taken to ensure the transparency of paddy procurement, conducted according to Government of India guidelines. Instances of alleged irregularities have been promptly addressed, resulting in numerous FIRs, arrests, and the suspension of involved officials. He assured the Assembly that investigations are being conducted impartially.

To combat potential discrepancies, the government is upgrading its procurement system, introducing technological solutions like geo-tagging and biometric verification. Saini emphasized the state's commitment to transparency and announced multiple reforms aimed at enhancing accountability and ensuring the welfare of farmers.

