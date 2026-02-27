Left Menu

Haryana CM Counters Rs 5,000-Crore Paddy Scam Allegations in Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed allegations of a Rs 5,000-crore paddy procurement scam, emphasizing a transparent process. He stressed the state's strict adherence to procurement guidelines and highlighted technological upgrades for enhanced transparency. Investigations into alleged irregularities are ongoing, with multiple FIRs filed and several arrests made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:37 IST
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has vigorously refuted opposition claims of a Rs 5,000-crore scam concerning paddy procurement in the state. Speaking in the state Assembly, Saini challenged the opposition to present any evidence and accused them of spreading baseless allegations with no substantive proof.

Saini outlined measures taken to ensure the transparency of paddy procurement, conducted according to Government of India guidelines. Instances of alleged irregularities have been promptly addressed, resulting in numerous FIRs, arrests, and the suspension of involved officials. He assured the Assembly that investigations are being conducted impartially.

To combat potential discrepancies, the government is upgrading its procurement system, introducing technological solutions like geo-tagging and biometric verification. Saini emphasized the state's commitment to transparency and announced multiple reforms aimed at enhancing accountability and ensuring the welfare of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

