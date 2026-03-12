Mysterious Projectile Hits Container Ship Near UAE
A projectile hit a container ship 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali, UAE. A small fire was reported, but all crew members are safe, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. No environmental impact has been noted thus far.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:16 IST
A mysterious projectile struck a container ship, leading to a small fire, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday.
In a statement, the agency confirmed that all crew members are reported safe. The incident has not resulted in any environmental impacts, they added.
The cause of the projectile's impact and further details remain under investigation as authorities assess the situation to ensure maritime safety in the area.
- READ MORE ON:
- projectile
- container ship
- Jebel Ali
- UAE
- UKMTO
- fire
- safety
- maritime
- trade
ALSO READ
Drone Attack Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot
Cultural Heritage Under Fire: Iran's Historical Sites at Risk
Blaze Engulfs Delhi Jhuggis: A Night of Firefighting
J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was accompanying Farooq Abdullah when gunman opened fire on their vehicle in Jammu: Officials.
Accused who was under influence of alcohol attempted to fire at Farooq Abdullah when he was leaving marriage hall in Jammu: Officials.