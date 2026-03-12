Mysterious Projectile Hits Container Ship Near UAE

A mysterious projectile struck a container ship, leading to a small fire, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Thursday.

In a statement, the agency confirmed that all crew members are reported safe. The incident has not resulted in any environmental impacts, they added.

The cause of the projectile's impact and further details remain under investigation as authorities assess the situation to ensure maritime safety in the area.