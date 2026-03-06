Left Menu

Delhi Welcomes New Lt Governor: Sandhu's Commitment to Serve

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, appointed as Delhi's new Lt Governor by President Droupadi Murmu, replaces VK Saxena. With a wealth of diplomatic experience in the U.S., Sandhu emphasizes dedication and humility, as he takes on his role amid a reshuffle of various gubernatorial posts across states and Union territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:55 IST
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has taken office as Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor, affirming his commitment to serving the public with dedication and humility. This announcement comes following a reshuffle of governors by President Droupadi Murmu, culminating in Sandhu's appointment to replace VK Saxena.

A seasoned diplomat, Sandhu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their trust and support. He emphasized his eagerness to address the needs of Delhi's citizens through his new role. Sandhu's background is distinguished by his significant experience in US-India relations.

Before this appointment, Sandhu served as India's ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. His diplomatic career also includes roles such as the deputy chief of mission and first secretary for political affairs in Washington, D.C., which have endowed him with extensive expertise in international diplomacy and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

