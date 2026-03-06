Delhi Welcomes New Lt Governor: Sandhu's Commitment to Serve
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, appointed as Delhi's new Lt Governor by President Droupadi Murmu, replaces VK Saxena. With a wealth of diplomatic experience in the U.S., Sandhu emphasizes dedication and humility, as he takes on his role amid a reshuffle of various gubernatorial posts across states and Union territories.
- Country:
- India
Taranjit Singh Sandhu has taken office as Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor, affirming his commitment to serving the public with dedication and humility. This announcement comes following a reshuffle of governors by President Droupadi Murmu, culminating in Sandhu's appointment to replace VK Saxena.
A seasoned diplomat, Sandhu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their trust and support. He emphasized his eagerness to address the needs of Delhi's citizens through his new role. Sandhu's background is distinguished by his significant experience in US-India relations.
Before this appointment, Sandhu served as India's ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. His diplomatic career also includes roles such as the deputy chief of mission and first secretary for political affairs in Washington, D.C., which have endowed him with extensive expertise in international diplomacy and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Not a single Hindu refugee will lose citizenship: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
Global economic order is in pressure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India-Canada CEO Forum.
Manufacturing, logistics, and MSMEs are pillars of Indian economy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.