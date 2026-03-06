Left Menu

Four Arrested in UK Over Iranian Espionage Allegations

Four men were arrested in the UK on suspicion of spying for Iran, targeting London's Jewish community. Among those detained were one Iranian national and three British-Iranians. The arrests occurred in north London and Watford, part of a long-standing investigation into threats allegedly linked to Tehran.

British authorities have apprehended four individuals accused of espionage activities linked to Iran, allegedly targeting London's Jewish community. The operation is part of a broader investigation into suspected espionage activities.

The arrests took place in Barnet, north London, and Watford, involving one Iranian national and three men holding dual British-Iranian citizenship. This move underscores ongoing concerns from British lawmakers and intelligence agencies about potential threats from Tehran.

According to Commander Helen Flanagan of the London Metropolitan Police, this is a segment of a long-standing probe into espionage-related activities. Additional arrests of six men were made on charges of assisting an offender.

