Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors Amid Global Concerns

The southern Indian state of Karnataka, renowned for its tech hub Bengaluru, has made headlines by banning social media usage for individuals under 16. The move, announced last Friday, positions Karnataka as the first Indian state to address growing concerns over minors' digital consumption.

This policy aligns with a global trend as Australia spearheaded such restrictions in December, sparking interest from countries like Britain, Denmark, and Greece. As one of the world's largest social media markets, India faces mounting pressure to regulate minors' access to digital platforms, particularly in tech-intensive regions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, underlining the detrimental effects of excessive mobile usage on children, declared the ban in his annual budget speech. While the implementation date remains undisclosed, discussions continue across India regarding more inclusive policies to counter digital addiction.