Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors Amid Global Concerns
Karnataka has become the first Indian state to ban social media for those under 16, emphasizing global concerns about minors' digital exposure. This follows similar moves by countries like Australia and ongoing debates in Europe. There are calls for broader policies addressing digital addiction in India.
The southern Indian state of Karnataka, renowned for its tech hub Bengaluru, has made headlines by banning social media usage for individuals under 16. The move, announced last Friday, positions Karnataka as the first Indian state to address growing concerns over minors' digital consumption.
This policy aligns with a global trend as Australia spearheaded such restrictions in December, sparking interest from countries like Britain, Denmark, and Greece. As one of the world's largest social media markets, India faces mounting pressure to regulate minors' access to digital platforms, particularly in tech-intensive regions.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, underlining the detrimental effects of excessive mobile usage on children, declared the ban in his annual budget speech. While the implementation date remains undisclosed, discussions continue across India regarding more inclusive policies to counter digital addiction.
