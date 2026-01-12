eBay's Exporter of the Year 2025: Empowering Global Traders

In a bid to celebrate entrepreneurial excellence and foster global trade, eBay hosted its annual 'Exporter of the Year 2025' event in Hanoi, Vietnam. The gathering brought together top sellers from emerging markets, highlighting their contributions to innovation and sustainable commerce.

The event recognized several Indian sellers for their outstanding performances, with Aanshul Jain from Uwajh Jewelry taking home the Luxury Excellence Award. Sellers were empowered with key insights into emerging trends, AI-driven commerce, and international scaling strategies through keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The event also included category-specific workshops, sessions on shipping and advertising strategies, and consultations with experts, underscoring eBay's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)