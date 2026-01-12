eBay's Exporter of the Year 2025: Empowering Global Traders
eBay hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2025 event in Hanoi, Vietnam, to recognize top sellers from emerging markets. The event highlighted entrepreneurial excellence and innovation in global trade, featuring prominent Indian sellers like Aanshul Jain, who won the Luxury Excellence Award. The event provided insights into AI-powered commerce and growth strategies.
The event also included category-specific workshops, sessions on shipping and advertising strategies, and consultations with experts, underscoring eBay's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs amid global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)