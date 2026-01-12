Left Menu

eBay's Exporter of the Year 2025: Empowering Global Traders

eBay hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2025 event in Hanoi, Vietnam, to recognize top sellers from emerging markets. The event highlighted entrepreneurial excellence and innovation in global trade, featuring prominent Indian sellers like Aanshul Jain, who won the Luxury Excellence Award. The event provided insights into AI-powered commerce and growth strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:25 IST
In a bid to celebrate entrepreneurial excellence and foster global trade, eBay hosted its annual 'Exporter of the Year 2025' event in Hanoi, Vietnam. The gathering brought together top sellers from emerging markets, highlighting their contributions to innovation and sustainable commerce.

The event recognized several Indian sellers for their outstanding performances, with Aanshul Jain from Uwajh Jewelry taking home the Luxury Excellence Award. Sellers were empowered with key insights into emerging trends, AI-driven commerce, and international scaling strategies through keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The event also included category-specific workshops, sessions on shipping and advertising strategies, and consultations with experts, underscoring eBay's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs amid global challenges.

