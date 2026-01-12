Boost in Tax Collection: India's Fiscal Progress Report

India's fiscal landscape witnessed a considerable boost as net direct tax collections soared by 8.82% to exceed Rs 18.38 lakh crore up to January 11. This positive upswing is chiefly attributed to restrained refunds and a robust corporate tax uptake.

The Income Tax Department's recent figures reveal that corporate taxes climbed by 12.4% to more than Rs 8.63 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporate entities rose by 6.39%, reaching approximately Rs 9.30 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax remained almost unchanged at Rs 44,867 crore during the same timeframe.

Despite the promising net collection statistics, tax refunds decreased sharply by 17% to Rs 3.12 lakh crore. Experts like Rohinton Sidhwa from Deloitte India see the strong collection figures as encouraging, hinting that the government might meet its year-end targets, albeit due to reduced refunds rather than an uptick in tax liability.