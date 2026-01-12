Left Menu

Boost in Tax Collection: India's Fiscal Progress Report

India's net direct tax collection increased by 8.82% to over Rs 18.38 lakh crore by January 11, aided by slower refunds and enhanced corporate tax intake. Corporate tax grew by 12.4%, while non-corporate tax increased by 6.39%. Tax refund issuance dropped 17%, impacting overall trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:04 IST
Boost in Tax Collection: India's Fiscal Progress Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's fiscal landscape witnessed a considerable boost as net direct tax collections soared by 8.82% to exceed Rs 18.38 lakh crore up to January 11. This positive upswing is chiefly attributed to restrained refunds and a robust corporate tax uptake.

The Income Tax Department's recent figures reveal that corporate taxes climbed by 12.4% to more than Rs 8.63 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporate entities rose by 6.39%, reaching approximately Rs 9.30 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax remained almost unchanged at Rs 44,867 crore during the same timeframe.

Despite the promising net collection statistics, tax refunds decreased sharply by 17% to Rs 3.12 lakh crore. Experts like Rohinton Sidhwa from Deloitte India see the strong collection figures as encouraging, hinting that the government might meet its year-end targets, albeit due to reduced refunds rather than an uptick in tax liability.

TRENDING

1
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
2
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global
3
Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexic...

 Global
4
Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: Caught Between Cricket and SIR Hearing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026