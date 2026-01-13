Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights Mexico Oil Provision to Cuba

The U.S. has permitted Mexico to supply oil to Cuba, despite former President Trump's pledge to halt such trade. This development marks a shift in U.S. policy, potentially affecting international relations and trade dynamics involving the three nations.

Updated: 13-01-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:13 IST
U.S. Greenlights Mexico Oil Provision to Cuba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has given Mexico the green light to continue supplying oil to Cuba, according to a report by CBS News. This decision comes despite former President Donald Trump's prior commitment to cut off the island nation from such energy supplies.

This move indicates a significant shift in diplomatic relations and economic interactions among the United States, Mexico, and Cuba. The policy reversal highlights the nuanced approach the current U.S. administration may be taking regarding trade and diplomatic ties.

Analysts will be observing how this decision impacts the broader geopolitical landscape, particularly in terms of energy dependency and economic strategy within and between these countries.

