Rescue Flight: UK Nations Prioritizes Vulnerable Citizens Amid Middle East Crisis

A British chartered flight will leave Oman, prioritizing vulnerable UK nationals amidst Middle Eastern conflict. British Airways, restricted from major Gulf regions, will also operate from Oman. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper discusses flight logistics with Gulf counterparts to aid around 130,000 registered Britons in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A British chartered flight is set to depart from Oman on Wednesday evening, following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East. The flight will prioritize vulnerable UK nationals seeking to leave the region, as per the British Foreign Office.

Due to regional restrictions, British Airways will operate a flight from Oman in the early hours of Thursday, as flights from several major Gulf cities remain grounded. The crisis has left hundreds of thousands of Europeans stranded across Gulf states amid recent escalations involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper informed Parliament on Tuesday about ongoing communications with Gulf counterparts. Efforts are underway to assist about 130,000 registered British citizens in the region, with increased flight capacity from Muscat being a priority. Nationals are advised not to proceed to Muscat airport without government instruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

