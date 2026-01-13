Supreme Court To Decide Fate of Vijay's Film Amid Certification Controversy
KVN Productions has approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Madras High Court's order halting certification of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. Initially, a single-judge bench directed a U/A 16+ rating for the film, which was later contested by CBFC leading to the current Supreme Court plea.
In an escalating legal battle, producers of the Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan', KVN Productions LLP, have petitioned the Supreme Court. They seek to overturn the Madras High Court's order that stopped the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from issuing the film's certification.
The dispute began when the CBFC refused to certify the film, citing scenes potentially offensive to religious sentiments. A single-judge bench of the High Court had initially directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, this decision was challenged by the CBFC, resulting in a stay by a division bench.
Producers now seek an ex parte interim stay from the Supreme Court on the High Court's order, with the CBFC having filed a caveat. The Supreme Court's decision could impact the film's release and address broader implications for artistic expression versus regulatory scrutiny.
