Oil Tankers Attacked Near Black Sea Terminal

Two oil tankers were attacked near the Black Sea loading terminal for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Bloomberg reported this incident, citing anonymous sources, but Reuters has not yet confirmed it. The attack underscores vulnerabilities in oil transportation infrastructure amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two oil tankers have reportedly been attacked near a loading terminal for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium by the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet cited sources familiar with the matter.

However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these claims at the time of reporting. Details of the attack remain scarce as authorities investigate the situation further.

This incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in the infrastructure of oil transportation, particularly in regions already fraught with geopolitical tensions.

