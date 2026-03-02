Thomson Reuters Appoints New CFO Amid Leadership Transition

Thomson Reuters has announced a leadership change, naming Gary E. Bischoping Jr. as its chief financial officer, effective May 8. Bischoping will succeed Mike Eastwood, who is set to retire. Previously, Bischoping was a partner at private equity firm Hellman & Friedman and will join Thomson Reuters on April 13.

As part of the transition, Eastwood is stepping into the role of chairman of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's board, taking over from Jim Smith. Formerly, Smith led the Toronto-based company known for owning Reuters News. CEO Steve Hasker highlighted Bischoping's financial acumen and strategic insights as assets in steering the company towards the AI era.

Both Eastwood and Bischoping are scheduled to participate in the first-quarter earnings call happening on May 5, marking a key event in the company's planned transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)