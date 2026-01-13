CSG's Global Ambitions: Europe's Defence Powerhouse Eyes Massive IPO

Czech defence giant CSG is poised for a significant global expansion, eyeing a major IPO in Europe. Known for its production of ammunition, military trucks, and armored vehicles, CSG has capitalized on the surge in military expenditure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CEO Michal Strnad has invested heavily ever since the war commenced.

Under Strnad's leadership, CSG plans to list on Euronext Amsterdam, potentially raising over $3 billion as investor interest in defence spikes. The company continues to seek acquisitions to integrate operations fully, aiming for control over production and profitability. CSG already struck a major deal with small-calibre ammunition maker Kinetic Group in the U.S.

Facing stiff competition from larger European rivals and evolving defence priorities like drones and hypersonic missiles, CSG remains committed to growth. Exploring production in the United States and securing multiple international contracts, the company seeks to establish itself as a truly global player in the defence industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)