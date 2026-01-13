Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street indexes experienced mixed outcomes on Tuesday as U.S. inflation data influenced expectations for potential rate cuts this year. Meanwhile, oil prices spiked due to geopolitical tensions in Iran, overshadowing fears of a supply glut.

President Donald Trump's recent commitment to impose a tariff on any nation trading with Iran, coupled with his criticism of Federal Reserve independence, intensified market uncertainty and investor caution. An increase of 0.3% in the Consumer Price Index last month, driven by soaring food and rent costs, signified a 2.7% annual rise, reinforcing sentiments about a Federal Reserve rate cut soon.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices all recorded slight declines amid the instability, with bank earnings also in focus. JPMorgan saw share fluctuations post-earnings as concerns over credit card interest rate caps and their impact on U.S. consumers emerged as key talking points.

