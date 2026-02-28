Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Cultural Values as RSS Celebrates Centenary

Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the core values of the RSS, including culture and morality, during a centenary celebration. Addressing prominent figures at Kurukshetra University, he stressed the importance of family dialogues and a nurturing environment to build a strong society, highlighting the unique mission of the RSS in character-building.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized the organization's dedication to culture, values, and morality as foundational pillars during its centenary celebration. Addressing educationists and esteemed personalities at Kurukshetra University, Bhagwat elaborated on the unique value system upheld by the RSS.

He highlighted the importance of 'Kutumb Prabodhan' or family awakening, advocating for nurturing environments where children can distinguish between right and wrong. Bhagwat argued that creating value-oriented atmospheres is essential for building responsible individuals with strong character, especially during times of adversity.

As part of the RSS's centenary events, an exhibition showcased its historical journey and unique organizational framework, which has attracted international interest. Bhagwat paid tribute to the RSS's founder, K B Hedgewar, reiterating that political freedom is incomplete without social organization and character development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

