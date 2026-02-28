Sebi and Canada Join Forces to Boost Institutional Investments

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey held a significant meeting with Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, focusing on boosting institutional investments and strengthening regulatory ties.

Accompanied by Whole Time Member Sandip Pradhan and Executive Director Maninder Cheema, Pandey aimed to explore strategies for greater cooperation.

The discussions, held on Saturday, centered around identifying mutual interests and opportunities for growth in financial markets, according to a statement from Sebi.

(With inputs from agencies.)