Left Menu

Sebi and Canada Join Forces to Boost Institutional Investments

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne explored strategies to enhance institutional investments and regulatory collaboration. They discussed mutual interests with Sebi's Sandip Pradhan and Maninder Cheema. This meeting aims to identify opportunities for cooperative growth in financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:54 IST
Sebi and Canada Join Forces to Boost Institutional Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey held a significant meeting with Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, focusing on boosting institutional investments and strengthening regulatory ties.

Accompanied by Whole Time Member Sandip Pradhan and Executive Director Maninder Cheema, Pandey aimed to explore strategies for greater cooperation.

The discussions, held on Saturday, centered around identifying mutual interests and opportunities for growth in financial markets, according to a statement from Sebi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026