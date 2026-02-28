Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Decisiveness Amid Iran Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for Washington's decisive actions during U.S. strikes in Iran, warning against escalation into a broader conflict. He urged that global criminals weaken with American resolve and highlighted Tehran's ties with Moscow. Zelenskiy advocated for overthrowing Iran's regime to ensure global security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:51 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has weighed in on recent U.S. military strikes in Iran, calling for decisive action from Washington. Zelenskiy warned against the risk of escalating tensions into a wider conflict, emphasizing the impact of American resolve on global criminal activities.

With a social media post, Zelenskiy highlighted the need for other nations, particularly Russia, to recognize the consequences of U.S. actions. Zelenskiy, who has previously voiced support for overthrowing the Iranian government, pointed to Tehran's alliance with Moscow amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Iran has supplied Russia with thousands of Shahed drones, essential for Moscow's war efforts. Zelenskiy suggested that empowering Iranians to topple their regime could enhance global security and protect nations affected by Iran's alleged terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

