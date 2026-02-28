Left Menu

From Haunting Defeat to Glorious Victory: Abdul Samad's Redemption in Ranji Trophy

Six years after a haunting defeat, Abdul Samad, now 24, led Jammu and Kashmir to a Ranji Trophy win, overcoming past regrets. His maturity and learning from mentors were crucial. The victory promises to inspire the youth and change the sporting landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad's journey from a heart-wrenching defeat six years ago to a triumphant win in the Ranji Trophy is nothing short of redemptive. At 18, he faced a gutting loss against Karnataka, but now, at 24, Samad has matured and led his team to victory, putting the past behind him.

Samad accredits his growth to self-realization and invaluable guidance from team mentors, captain Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma. Their support fostered his development, allowing him to leverage his experience and channel it towards achieving consistent performances, ultimately becoming the highest run-getter this season.

This significant win carries hopes of transforming the sporting future in Jammu and Kashmir, igniting interest among aspiring cricketers and potentially altering the region's sports landscape. Samad's remarkable journey signifies resilience, learning, and renewal, inspiring both teammates and the next generation of cricketers.

