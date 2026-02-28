India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict

Left Menu

Following a joint US-Israel attack on Iran that initiated a significant military confrontation in the Middle-East, India appealed for restraint and respect for sovereignty. The Ministry of External Affairs urged dialogue over conflict and reported monitoring the situation closely, engaging with Indian nationals in the region for their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This military escalation led Iran to carry out retaliatory strikes on several American bases, including those in Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, raising global concerns over potential regional instability.

India's diplomatic missions in the Middle-East are actively engaging with Indian citizens, advising them to remain cautious and adhere to local security measures as the situation unfolds.

