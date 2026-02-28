India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict
Following a joint US-Israel attack on Iran that initiated a significant military confrontation in the Middle-East, India appealed for restraint and respect for sovereignty. The Ministry of External Affairs urged dialogue over conflict and reported monitoring the situation closely, engaging with Indian nationals in the region for their safety.
- Country:
- India
India has called for restraint following a joint US-Israel strike on Iran that triggered substantial military conflict in the Middle-East. The nation's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to address tensions and ensure state sovereignty is respected.
This military escalation led Iran to carry out retaliatory strikes on several American bases, including those in Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, raising global concerns over potential regional instability.
India's diplomatic missions in the Middle-East are actively engaging with Indian citizens, advising them to remain cautious and adhere to local security measures as the situation unfolds.
ALSO READ
Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected: India on situation in Middle-East.
Global Tensions Rise as Europe Urges US-Iran Diplomacy
Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions, address underlying issues: India on situation in Middle-East.
UK Calls for Diplomacy Amidst US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Marco Rubio's Urgent Diplomacy: Addressing Rising Tensions in the Middle East