India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict

India has called for restraint following a joint US-Israel strike on Iran that triggered substantial military conflict in the Middle-East. The nation's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to address tensions and ensure state sovereignty is respected.

This military escalation led Iran to carry out retaliatory strikes on several American bases, including those in Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, raising global concerns over potential regional instability.

India's diplomatic missions in the Middle-East are actively engaging with Indian citizens, advising them to remain cautious and adhere to local security measures as the situation unfolds.