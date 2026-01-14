Trump's Mortgage Bond Gambit: Impact on Housing Affordability in Question

President Donald Trump's latest policy to combat housing affordability involves encouraging federal housing agencies to engage in a $200 billion spree purchasing mortgage bonds. The administration claims it will lower mortgage rates, yet many analysts remain skeptical about its potential impact.

The plan primarily targets Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, leveraging their liquid reserves to stimulate the housing market. While the initiative aims to reduce monthly payments for homeowners, critics argue that previous market conditions have already priced in such moves, suggesting limited effect on actual mortgage rates.

Despite the administration's efforts, achieving noticeable reductions in long-term Treasury yields remains challenging. Experts suggest that more fundamental changes, like boosting housing supply or addressing regulatory barriers, might be necessary for sustained improvements in housing affordability.

