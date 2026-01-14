Left Menu

FAIMA Protests NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduction: Alarm Over Patient Safety

FAIMA has raised concerns over the decreased NEET-PG 2025 cut-off, allowing candidates with negative scores. Arguing this jeopardizes medical standards, they demand its withdrawal and promise protests if ignored. The NBE's change aims to fill empty seats but potentially risks healthcare quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:38 IST
FAIMA logo (Photo/@FAIMA_INDIA_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has formally expressed deep concerns to Union Health Minister JP Nadda regarding the reduced cut-off percentile for NEET-PG 2025. FAIMA warns that permitting candidates with negative scores to qualify for postgraduate admissions undermines medical excellence and threatens public health.

The medical association staunchly opposes the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) recent decision that makes scores as low as minus 40 marks acceptable for postgraduate admissions. They argue that this move compromises the integrity and purpose of the NEET-PG, potentially endangering patient safety and the quality of future medical specialists.

FAIMA emphasized that reducing the cut-off dilutes the educational standards and might render the NEET-PG exam redundant, as it could lead to admissions based on criteria other than merit. The association has threatened nationwide protests if the notification is not withdrawn.

