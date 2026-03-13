Market Turmoil: Crude Surge Fuels Stock Market Decline

In a significant downturn, U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday following Iranian strikes on oil tankers, which sent crude prices soaring toward $100 per barrel. This geopolitical tension has heightened inflation fears and resulted in a broad selloff, sparing only the energy sector and some defensive stocks.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the International Energy Agency's warning about the largest-ever oil supply disruption, has contributed to market instability. As crude prices surged, the White House considered relaxing the Jones Act to mitigate effects on rising fuel costs.

The steep decline in stocks, alongside intensified credit concerns and potential Federal Reserve responses to inflation data, reflects mounting economic uncertainty. With the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording substantial losses, investors are closely watching upcoming economic indicators.

