Market Turmoil: Crude Surge Fuels Stock Market Decline

U.S. stock markets plummeted as Iranian strikes on oil tankers spiked crude prices to near $100 per barrel, intensifying inflation concerns. The energy sector surged while other sectors suffered losses. The Federal Reserve is monitoring inflation, and economic indicators are projected to influence market conditions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant downturn, U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday following Iranian strikes on oil tankers, which sent crude prices soaring toward $100 per barrel. This geopolitical tension has heightened inflation fears and resulted in a broad selloff, sparing only the energy sector and some defensive stocks.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the International Energy Agency's warning about the largest-ever oil supply disruption, has contributed to market instability. As crude prices surged, the White House considered relaxing the Jones Act to mitigate effects on rising fuel costs.

The steep decline in stocks, alongside intensified credit concerns and potential Federal Reserve responses to inflation data, reflects mounting economic uncertainty. With the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recording substantial losses, investors are closely watching upcoming economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

