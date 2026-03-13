Aramco Denies Drone Deal with Ukraine

Saudi oil giant Aramco has dismissed claims that it is negotiating with Ukrainian companies to acquire interceptor drones. The oil titan stated on Thursday that reports indicating these procurement discussions are inaccurate.

Aramco made this clarification in response to a report that suggested the company was pursuing these drones to protect its oilfields from aerial strikes. This assertion was effectively refuted in a statement to Reuters.

The Saudi company emphasized that it is aware of the media reports but countered that they are not based on factual negotiations, underlining that no such procurement talks are taking place.

