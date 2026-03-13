U.S. Waiver for Russian Oil: A Turning Point in Global Energy Markets?
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev noted that a U.S. waiver will affect 100 million barrels of sanctioned Russian crude. Amid a growing energy crisis, this move appears necessary despite some European resistance. The U.S. aims to stabilize energy markets disrupted by the Iran war through this 30-day waiver.
- Russia
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced that the U.S. waiver allowing countries to purchase sanctioned Russian oil is set to impact 100 million barrels of crude.
Dmitriev remarked on Telegram that amid the escalating energy crisis, easing restrictions on Russian energy is becoming unavoidable despite resistance from some European officials.
The U.S. Treasury issued a 30-day waiver targeting sanctioned Russian oil products stranded at sea, described by Secretary Scott Bessent as a necessary measure to stabilize global energy markets disrupted by the conflict in Iran.
