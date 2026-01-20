Left Menu

Jharkhand's Green Ambitions: Hemant Soren's Vision at Davos

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren championed green energy and investment at the WEF meeting in Davos. He stressed Jharkhand's role in achieving India's 2047 development goals and outlined strategies for sustainable growth. Soren engaged with global leaders and emphasized value-driven, sustainable industrialization for Jharkhand's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:04 IST
Jharkhand's Green Ambitions: Hemant Soren's Vision at Davos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the state's commitment to green energy and investment opportunities during the opening of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Addressing esteemed dignitaries, Soren emphasized that Jharkhand's rich natural resources and rapid advancements in green energy position it as a pivotal player in achieving the nation's goals for a developed India by 2047 and a prosperous Jharkhand by 2050.

Engaging with global leaders and investors, Soren outlined strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth, underscoring Jharkhand's efforts for environmentally responsible industrialization and enhanced regional economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

 Global
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

 Global
3
New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

 Chile
4
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026