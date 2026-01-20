Jharkhand's Green Ambitions: Hemant Soren's Vision at Davos

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the state's commitment to green energy and investment opportunities during the opening of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Addressing esteemed dignitaries, Soren emphasized that Jharkhand's rich natural resources and rapid advancements in green energy position it as a pivotal player in achieving the nation's goals for a developed India by 2047 and a prosperous Jharkhand by 2050.

Engaging with global leaders and investors, Soren outlined strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth, underscoring Jharkhand's efforts for environmentally responsible industrialization and enhanced regional economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)