Left Menu

Punjab Government Reshuffles Top IPS Officers

The Punjab government has restructured its police force by issuing new posting orders for eight IPS officers. Senior officer Sukhchain Singh Gill is now the head of the state police's intelligence wing. This shuffle aims to optimize resources and ensure efficient administration within the state's law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chanderkote | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:03 IST
Punjab Government Reshuffles Top IPS Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced new assignments for eight IPS officers in a comprehensive reshuffle. Notably, Sukhchain Singh Gill, a senior officer, has been appointed as the head of the state's intelligence wing, taking over from P K Sinha.

This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Punjab's law enforcement agencies. Among other appointments, S S Srivastava now serves as the special director general of police at headquarters, while Kaustubh Sharma becomes the additional director general of police for security.

In further changes, Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Goel will handle additional responsibilities, including leading the Anti-Gangster Task Force-2 in Ludhiana, and Maninder Singh has been tasked with dual duties as the assistant inspector general (welfare) along with his ongoing role as the senior superintendent of police in Ropar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026