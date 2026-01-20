Punjab Government Reshuffles Top IPS Officers

The Punjab government has announced new assignments for eight IPS officers in a comprehensive reshuffle. Notably, Sukhchain Singh Gill, a senior officer, has been appointed as the head of the state's intelligence wing, taking over from P K Sinha.

This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Punjab's law enforcement agencies. Among other appointments, S S Srivastava now serves as the special director general of police at headquarters, while Kaustubh Sharma becomes the additional director general of police for security.

In further changes, Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Goel will handle additional responsibilities, including leading the Anti-Gangster Task Force-2 in Ludhiana, and Maninder Singh has been tasked with dual duties as the assistant inspector general (welfare) along with his ongoing role as the senior superintendent of police in Ropar.

