Punjab Government Reshuffles Top IPS Officers
The Punjab government has restructured its police force by issuing new posting orders for eight IPS officers. Senior officer Sukhchain Singh Gill is now the head of the state police's intelligence wing. This shuffle aims to optimize resources and ensure efficient administration within the state's law enforcement agencies.
This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Punjab's law enforcement agencies. Among other appointments, S S Srivastava now serves as the special director general of police at headquarters, while Kaustubh Sharma becomes the additional director general of police for security.
In further changes, Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Goel will handle additional responsibilities, including leading the Anti-Gangster Task Force-2 in Ludhiana, and Maninder Singh has been tasked with dual duties as the assistant inspector general (welfare) along with his ongoing role as the senior superintendent of police in Ropar.
