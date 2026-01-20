Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish-US Talks on Peace and Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions about President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative and recent developments in Syria. The conversation was confirmed by a source from the Turkish foreign ministry.

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish-US Talks on Peace and Syria
  Turkey

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan connected with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to deliberate over President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative.

The agenda of the phone call also included recent developments in Syria, reflecting ongoing international concerns.

A source within the Turkish foreign ministry confirmed the dialogue, highlighting the importance of continuing conversations on peace and stability in the region.

