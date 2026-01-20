Left Menu

RBI Approves Kaizad Bharucha's Reappointment at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director on its board for another three-year term, beginning April 2026. The bank's shares showed minor gains, closing at Rs 931.15 on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank has received the green light from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Kaizad Bharucha's reappointment as a whole-time director on the bank's board.

According to a regulatory filing by the bank, the RBI's approval came through a communication dated January 20, 2026. This approval permits Bharucha to serve as the Deputy Managing Director for another three years starting from April 19, 2026.

The news came alongside a minor gain in the bank's share price, which closed at Rs 931.15, marking a 0.38 percent increase on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

