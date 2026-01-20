RBI Approves Kaizad Bharucha's Reappointment at HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director on its board for another three-year term, beginning April 2026. The bank's shares showed minor gains, closing at Rs 931.15 on BSE.
HDFC Bank has received the green light from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Kaizad Bharucha's reappointment as a whole-time director on the bank's board.
According to a regulatory filing by the bank, the RBI's approval came through a communication dated January 20, 2026. This approval permits Bharucha to serve as the Deputy Managing Director for another three years starting from April 19, 2026.
The news came alongside a minor gain in the bank's share price, which closed at Rs 931.15, marking a 0.38 percent increase on the BSE.
