Massachusetts Court Blocks Kalshi From Sports Betting

A Massachusetts judge has issued a ruling preventing the prediction-markets operator Kalshi from allowing state residents to place bets on sports through its online platform. This decision comes after accusations by the state's attorney general that Kalshi was not adhering to gaming regulation requirements.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith revealed that he will grant a preliminary injunction at the behest of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. The injunction would stop Kalshi from permitting users in the state to use its platform for financial betting on sporting events without a valid gaming license.

This judgment highlights ongoing concerns over regulatory compliance within the online gaming sector and its implications for prediction-market operators like Kalshi.

