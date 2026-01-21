Left Menu

Massachusetts Court Blocks Kalshi From Sports Betting

A Massachusetts judge has ruled against prediction-markets operator Kalshi, preventing state residents from placing sports bets through its online platform. The decision follows accusations by the state's attorney general that Kalshi was operating without proper gaming regulation compliance, leading to a preliminary injunction being issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:51 IST
Massachusetts Court Blocks Kalshi From Sports Betting
  • Country:
  • United States

A Massachusetts judge has issued a ruling preventing the prediction-markets operator Kalshi from allowing state residents to place bets on sports through its online platform. This decision comes after accusations by the state's attorney general that Kalshi was not adhering to gaming regulation requirements.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith revealed that he will grant a preliminary injunction at the behest of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. The injunction would stop Kalshi from permitting users in the state to use its platform for financial betting on sporting events without a valid gaming license.

This judgment highlights ongoing concerns over regulatory compliance within the online gaming sector and its implications for prediction-market operators like Kalshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026