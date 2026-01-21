Kyiv in the Dark: Russia's Power Tactics Amid Winter Warfare

More than one million residents of Kyiv were plunged into darkness Tuesday following a Russian air strike that disrupted power lines and affected substations connected to Ukraine's nuclear plants. The attack is being seen as a strategic attempt by Moscow to exploit the risk of a nuclear disaster.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed during his nighttime address that significant portions of the energy grid remain down, leaving thousands without heat in near-freezing temperatures. Repairs are underway, though officials caution about continued targeting of essential infrastructure by Russian forces.

This assault coincides with U.S.-backed peace negotiations aimed at ending the prolonged conflict. Tensions remain unyielded as Ukrainian officials call on international partners for greater intervention against Russia, emphasizing recent missile production as a threat needing immediate redress.