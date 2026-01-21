Left Menu

Kyiv in the Dark: Russia's Power Tactics Amid Winter Warfare

A Russian air attack on Kyiv has cut power to over a million residents and affected nuclear safety-related substations. With winter's harsh grip, Ukraine accuses Moscow of leveraging the risk of nuclear disaster. Ukrainian officials assert that the attacks deliberately target critical infrastructure amid ongoing peace deal discussions.

More than one million residents of Kyiv were plunged into darkness Tuesday following a Russian air strike that disrupted power lines and affected substations connected to Ukraine's nuclear plants. The attack is being seen as a strategic attempt by Moscow to exploit the risk of a nuclear disaster.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed during his nighttime address that significant portions of the energy grid remain down, leaving thousands without heat in near-freezing temperatures. Repairs are underway, though officials caution about continued targeting of essential infrastructure by Russian forces.

This assault coincides with U.S.-backed peace negotiations aimed at ending the prolonged conflict. Tensions remain unyielded as Ukrainian officials call on international partners for greater intervention against Russia, emphasizing recent missile production as a threat needing immediate redress.

