Russia and Ukraine have successfully executed another prisoner exchange, with 300 prisoners of war being released by each side. The announcement, delivered by Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday, reflects a promising step in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates played significant roles as mediators during the exchange process, underscoring global interest in resolving aspects of the prolonged conflict. This collaborative mediation effort reflects hope for further diplomatic engagements.

Just a day before this exchange, another swap resulted in the release of 200 prisoners. While these exchanges do not solve the root issues, they mark incremental progress towards potentially de-escalating the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)