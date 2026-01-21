US Forces Seize Seventh Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Tensions

US military forces boarded and seized a seventh oil tanker connected to Venezuela on Tuesday, escalating the Trump administration's efforts to assert control over South American oil resources. The US Southern Command announced via social media that the operation to apprehend the Motor Vessel Sagitta was executed without incident.

The tanker was reportedly in violation of President Trump's quarantine mandate on sanctioned vessels situated in the Caribbean. This ongoing strategy reflects the administration's determination to enforce its foreign policy measures.

While previous seizures have seen the involvement of the US Coast Guard, the military command did not specify their role in this latest operation. The move underscores the tensions surrounding Venezuela's oil industry under US sanctions.

