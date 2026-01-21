Left Menu

US Forces Seize Seventh Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Tensions

US military forces have boarded and taken control of a seventh oil tanker linked to Venezuela. The operation is part of the Trump administration's strategies to manage oil resources in the region and enforce a quarantine on sanctioned vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US military forces boarded and seized a seventh oil tanker connected to Venezuela on Tuesday, escalating the Trump administration's efforts to assert control over South American oil resources. The US Southern Command announced via social media that the operation to apprehend the Motor Vessel Sagitta was executed without incident.

The tanker was reportedly in violation of President Trump's quarantine mandate on sanctioned vessels situated in the Caribbean. This ongoing strategy reflects the administration's determination to enforce its foreign policy measures.

While previous seizures have seen the involvement of the US Coast Guard, the military command did not specify their role in this latest operation. The move underscores the tensions surrounding Venezuela's oil industry under US sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

