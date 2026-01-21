Delhi Police Clarifies Jamia Assault Case: No Conversion Angle, Rumors Baseless

Delhi Police have clarified an assault complaint reported on January 19 at Jamia Millia Islamia's Polytechnic, asserting that no religious conversion was involved. They labeled such claims as 'misleading and baseless.'

The complaint, filed by Ramphool Meena, an Upper Division Clerk at JMI Polytechnic, accused Associate Professor Riyazzuddin of physical assault and utilizing caste-based slurs. The case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jamia Nagar Police Station.

Police emphasized the absence of religious conversion accusations and condemned any social media posts suggesting otherwise as unfounded. As investigations continue, authorities urge the public to avoid spreading rumors that could harm communal harmony or disrupt the case proceedings.

