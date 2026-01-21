Left Menu

Delhi Police Clarifies Jamia Assault Case: No Conversion Angle, Rumors Baseless

Delhi Police clarifies that an assault complaint at Jamia Millia Islamia involves no religious conversion angle. The incident, involving caste-based allegations, led to an FIR against an associate professor. Police emphasize that rumors spread on social media are groundless and urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:11 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have clarified an assault complaint reported on January 19 at Jamia Millia Islamia's Polytechnic, asserting that no religious conversion was involved. They labeled such claims as 'misleading and baseless.'

The complaint, filed by Ramphool Meena, an Upper Division Clerk at JMI Polytechnic, accused Associate Professor Riyazzuddin of physical assault and utilizing caste-based slurs. The case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jamia Nagar Police Station.

Police emphasized the absence of religious conversion accusations and condemned any social media posts suggesting otherwise as unfounded. As investigations continue, authorities urge the public to avoid spreading rumors that could harm communal harmony or disrupt the case proceedings.

