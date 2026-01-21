K P Energy's Record-Breaking Quarter: A 58% Profit Surge
K P Energy reported a 58% increase in net profits year-on-year, reaching Rs 41.35 crore in the December quarter, driven by heightened revenues. The company also declared a third interim dividend and approved equity share allotment to promoter Faruk G. Patel at Rs 412 per share.
K P Energy has reported an impressive 58 percent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 41.35 crore in the December quarter. This surge was attributed to a significant rise in revenues.
The company's statement highlighted this as the highest-ever Q3 Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q3FY26, compared to Rs 26.39 crore in Q3FY25, marking a substantial 58 percent growth. Consolidated revenue from operations soared by 63 percent, achieving its highest-ever level for a second quarter.
Additionally, the board announced a third interim dividend of 4 percent per equity share for 2025-26, and approved the allotment of shares to promoter Faruk G. Patel at Rs 412 per share. The allotment was based on the receipt of the remaining 75 percent of the total issue price, amounting to Rs 21.29 crore.
