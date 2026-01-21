Left Menu

Caught in the Web: Digital Arrest Scam Exposed

In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for defrauding an elderly man of Rs 10.50 lakh through a 'digital arrest' scam. This cyber fraud involved impersonating officials to intimidate the victim. Authorities used digital evidence to trace and apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have apprehended a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, accused of defrauding an elderly individual by implementing a 'digital arrest' scam.

According to SP (Rural) Kapil Choudhry, the victim, seventy-three-year-old Sebastian Horo, filed a complaint revealing the fraudulent activity initiated by a WhatsApp video call.

Technical analysis and mobile tracking led to the suspect's arrest, with ongoing efforts to identify and detain further suspects in this sophisticated cyber fraud case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

