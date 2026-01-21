Caught in the Web: Digital Arrest Scam Exposed
In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for defrauding an elderly man of Rs 10.50 lakh through a 'digital arrest' scam. This cyber fraud involved impersonating officials to intimidate the victim. Authorities used digital evidence to trace and apprehend the suspect.
Authorities in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have apprehended a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, accused of defrauding an elderly individual by implementing a 'digital arrest' scam.
According to SP (Rural) Kapil Choudhry, the victim, seventy-three-year-old Sebastian Horo, filed a complaint revealing the fraudulent activity initiated by a WhatsApp video call.
Technical analysis and mobile tracking led to the suspect's arrest, with ongoing efforts to identify and detain further suspects in this sophisticated cyber fraud case.
