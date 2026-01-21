Left Menu

Revamping Power: The Cost-Reflective Tariff Solution

Union Minister Manohar Lal announced the introduction of a cost-reflective tariff in the Electricity Amendment Bill. This move aims to reduce losses of power distribution companies. The initiative is set for discussion in the upcoming Budget Session, aiming to ensure profitability and operational efficiency of discoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:13 IST
Revamping Power: The Cost-Reflective Tariff Solution
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the introduction of a cost-reflective tariff in the Electricity Amendment Bill to address the financial woes of power distribution companies (discoms). This initiative is on the agenda for the forthcoming Budget Session, aiming to curb discoms' extensive losses.

Speaking at the inaugural conference of the All India Discoms Association, Lal emphasized the critical role of discoms in the electricity supply chain, from generation to distribution. He asserted that the new tariff structure would include all power supply costs, thus aiming to decrease the losses faced by discoms, a concern long-plaguing the industry.

With the profitability of discoms making headlines, the minister underscored efforts in the sector, including the implementation of smart meters and potential regulatory reforms. These steps are crucial in bridging gaps and enhancing the overall efficiency and financial health of discoms across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

 India
2
Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New Delhi

Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New De...

 India
3
Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universities

Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universitie...

 India
4
Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026