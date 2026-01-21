Deakin University's GIFT City Campus: A New Era of International Education in India

Deakin University recently celebrated the second Foundation Day of its GIFT City Campus, highlighting the progress of India's inaugural international university branch. Within two years, the campus has transitioned from establishment to operation, with its first cohort poised to graduate in March 2026.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin expressed his pride in the achievements of the campus, emphasizing the combination of global academic standards and local industry alignment. With new student cohorts, the campus continues to foster confidence in global education delivered in India.

Located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, the campus offers postgraduate courses in Business Analytics and Cyber Security, focusing on applied learning and industry needs. A notable event was an Immersion Tour in Australia, providing students with global exposure. The Foundation Day also unveiled plans for a Skills Roundtable, uniting stakeholders to discuss future workforce needs.