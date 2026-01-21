Treasury Secretary Bessent Unfazed by EU's Greenland Standoff

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, downplayed concerns that tensions stemming from America's interest in Greenland could trigger a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries. Bessent emphasized that Denmark's investment in these securities is marginal and expressed confidence in continued foreign interest.

Responding to European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, who criticized U.S. actions, Bessent characterized Macron's comments as inflammatory and unhelpful. France's call for a NATO exercise in Greenland was met with a dismissive tone by Bessent, who pointed to domestic issues in France.

Bessent urged critics of President Trump's Greenland strategy to adopt a patient stance, expressing faith that they would be convinced by Trump's plans. He underscored the administration's commitment to economic growth as a leading agenda under the G20 presidency.

