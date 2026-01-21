Kerala Culture Minister Sparks Controversy with Communal Remark Withdrawal

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian expressed regret over his recent statements perceived as communal. On Wednesday, he withdrew the remarks connected to the Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram election results. Cherian claimed his comments were misinterpreted as anti-community.

The controversy escalated as the Congress-led UDF called for action against Cherian, accusing him of questioning Kerala's secular ethos. His remarks suggested minority communalism by the Muslim League, provoking political backlash. Cherian withdrew the statement, emphasizing his commitment to secularism.

Cherian defended his public life, committed to equality beyond religion and caste. He acknowledged the pain caused by the controversy and the misunderstanding by respected individuals and organizations. Despite regret and a statement retraction, the Congress demanded accountability from the CPI(M) and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)