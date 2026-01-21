Left Menu

Kerala Culture Minister Sparks Controversy with Communal Remark Withdrawal

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian apologized for remarks perceived as communal, amid backlash from Congress and UDF. The controversy revolved around his comments on election results favoring the Muslim League. Cherian withdrew his statement, citing regret over the pain caused and reaffirming his secular values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:56 IST
Kerala Culture Minister Sparks Controversy with Communal Remark Withdrawal
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian expressed regret over his recent statements perceived as communal. On Wednesday, he withdrew the remarks connected to the Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram election results. Cherian claimed his comments were misinterpreted as anti-community.

The controversy escalated as the Congress-led UDF called for action against Cherian, accusing him of questioning Kerala's secular ethos. His remarks suggested minority communalism by the Muslim League, provoking political backlash. Cherian withdrew the statement, emphasizing his commitment to secularism.

Cherian defended his public life, committed to equality beyond religion and caste. He acknowledged the pain caused by the controversy and the misunderstanding by respected individuals and organizations. Despite regret and a statement retraction, the Congress demanded accountability from the CPI(M) and government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Calls for Greater Independence Amid Global Shifts

EU Calls for Greater Independence Amid Global Shifts

 Belgium
2
Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions

Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics Amid Geo-Economic Tensions: Davos Unveils Global Currency Shifts

Dollar Dynamics Amid Geo-Economic Tensions: Davos Unveils Global Currency Sh...

 Global
4
Chakma Autonomous District Leads Literacy Drive with New Survey

Chakma Autonomous District Leads Literacy Drive with New Survey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026