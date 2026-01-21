Left Menu

State Pioneers Nutrition Policy for Public Well-being

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced the creation of the state's first-ever nutrition policy. This initiative aims to bolster existing nutrition and food security programs by enhancing nutritional profiling, upgrading testing labs, and raising public awareness on nutrition, with new facilities planned across the state.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has unveiled an ambitious plan to draft the state's inaugural nutrition policy, targeting enhanced public health through comprehensive nutrition programs.

The policy will build upon existing initiatives like the Integrated Child Development Services and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. To bolster these, the government emphasizes the importance of strengthening nutritional profiling, which will aid in educating the populace about vital nutrients and food fortification.

Infrastructural advancements are underway, with plans to upgrade the Composite Testing Laboratory at Kandaghat and establish additional labs, including a new facility in Kangra district. The government has committed significant funding to these projects to ensure efficient operations and improve food security nationwide.

