Rays Power Infra Secures Landmark 300 MW Renewable Energy Project

Rays Power Infra Limited has clinched a significant contract for a 300 MW renewable energy project from one of India's renowned Maharatna PSUs. This substantial addition of INR 1,912 crore to their portfolio elevates the company's order book beyond INR 8,000 crore.

Slated for completion in the next three years, the project will be set up in Karnataka under the company's strategic Co-Development Business Model. This initiative encompasses land acquisition, interstate transmission system connectivity, and comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction.

In light of this achievement, Rays Power is also preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), following the filing of a draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)