Rays Power Infra Secures Landmark 300 MW Renewable Energy Project
Rays Power Infra Limited has been awarded a 300 MW renewable energy project by an Indian Maharatna PSU, enhancing their order book by INR 1,912 crore. This project will be developed in Karnataka using the company's Co-Development Business Model. An IPO is also in the pipeline.
- Country:
- India
Rays Power Infra Limited has clinched a significant contract for a 300 MW renewable energy project from one of India's renowned Maharatna PSUs. This substantial addition of INR 1,912 crore to their portfolio elevates the company's order book beyond INR 8,000 crore.
Slated for completion in the next three years, the project will be set up in Karnataka under the company's strategic Co-Development Business Model. This initiative encompasses land acquisition, interstate transmission system connectivity, and comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction.
In light of this achievement, Rays Power is also preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), following the filing of a draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Governor Sparks Legislative Standoff
Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint sitting of state legislature on Jan 22, official sources.
Karnataka Legislature Confrontation: Governor Snubs Address
(Eds: Minor edit) Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint sitting of state legislature on Jan 22: Official sources.
Karnataka's DC Saffron Flag Controversy: Political Motives or Ceremonial Duty?