Left Menu

Rays Power Infra Secures Landmark 300 MW Renewable Energy Project

Rays Power Infra Limited has been awarded a 300 MW renewable energy project by an Indian Maharatna PSU, enhancing their order book by INR 1,912 crore. This project will be developed in Karnataka using the company's Co-Development Business Model. An IPO is also in the pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:05 IST
Rays Power Infra Secures Landmark 300 MW Renewable Energy Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rays Power Infra Limited has clinched a significant contract for a 300 MW renewable energy project from one of India's renowned Maharatna PSUs. This substantial addition of INR 1,912 crore to their portfolio elevates the company's order book beyond INR 8,000 crore.

Slated for completion in the next three years, the project will be set up in Karnataka under the company's strategic Co-Development Business Model. This initiative encompasses land acquisition, interstate transmission system connectivity, and comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction.

In light of this achievement, Rays Power is also preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), following the filing of a draft red herring prospectus with the SEBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

RJD Protests Against Rising Crimes Against Women in Bihar

 India
2
Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New Delhi

Powering the Future: Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 Set to Illuminate New De...

 India
3
Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universities

Rajasthan Governor Urges 'Improve or Shut Down' Policy for State Universitie...

 India
4
Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

Italy's 2026 Six Nations Squad: New Faces and Familiar Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026