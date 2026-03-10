Left Menu

Karnataka Mediates: Strike Averted as Key Demands are Addressed

The Karnataka Government Medical Officers' Association has postponed their planned indefinite strike after the state government agreed to fulfill 13 of 14 demands, including creating an Additional Secretary position. Despite meeting challenges, the association hopes for timely action to prevent further protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:33 IST
The Karnataka Government Medical Officers' Association has called off its indefinite strike initially set to begin on March 11, following constructive negotiations with the state government.

The state has agreed to satisfy 13 out of the association's 14 demands, including the creation of a technical post for an Additional Secretary in the health department. Dr. Ravindra Meti, the state president, emphasized the importance of the agreed time-bound completion of these demands to avoid future disruptions.

Ongoing concerns spotlighted by the association include outdated Cadre and Recruitment Rules, irregular staff promotions, staff shortages, and logistical issues such as medicinal supply shortages. The association continues to urge the government for prompt resolutions to these pressing issues.

