Bank of Baroda and IIFCL Join Forces to Power India's Infrastructure Dream

Bank of Baroda and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) have partnered to enhance joint lending and loan syndication for infrastructure projects in India. This collaboration aims to boost economic growth through sustainable financing, with a focus on green finance, MSMEs, and rural infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bank of Baroda has teamed up with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) to initiate a transformative partnership aimed at enhancing joint lending and loan syndication for a diverse range of infrastructure projects across India. This strategic alliance was announced on Wednesday, as the two entities seek to drive significant growth in the sector.

The collaboration aims to fuel the development of key infrastructure projects in the country, paving the way for accelerated economic growth. By leveraging IIFCL's expertise in long-term financing and Bank of Baroda's extensive nationwide presence, the partnership endeavors to deliver innovative financial solutions tailored to India's infrastructure needs.

Palash Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director of IIFCL, highlighted the company's commitment to fostering sustainable development by focusing on green finance, MSMEs, and rural infrastructure. Meanwhile, Lalit Tyagi, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, emphasized the bank's readiness to expand its reach and support India's ambitious infrastructure goals through this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

